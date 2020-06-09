Chiranjeevi Sarja Was Expecting His First Child With Meghna Raj In Few Months: Report

Popular Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja died on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39. According to reports, the actor suffered a heart attack and could not be revived by doctors.

Now, a report in Times of India states that the actor was expecting his first child with his wife, actress Meghna Raj. Meghana is in her second trimester in her pregnancy and they had planned on revealing the news shortly, since they were waiting for her to complete the initial few months, a friend close to the family was quoted as saying by TOI.

Chiranjeevi and Meghna got married after dating for two years. The two acted together in the movie Attagara and hit it off immediately. Their wedding took place on April 29, 2018 at St. Antony’s Church, Korimangalam following a grand ceremony on May 2 at the Bengaluru Palace Ground.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s last rites were performed on Monday afternoon at his family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Fans came out on the streets in large numbers to bid adieu to him.

In the pictures and videos of Chiranjeevi’s funeral that are being shared online, Kannada stars Yash, Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep are seen paying their last respects to him. His wife Meghana Raj, also an actor, was inconsolable.

Chiranjeevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Several south stars mourned the loss. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow.”

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words.”