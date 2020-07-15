Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother Dhruva Sarja and Wife Prerana Test Positive for Covid-19

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother and actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for COVID-19. Dhruva confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that both of them have mild symptoms and so chose to get hospitalised.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he tweeted.

Dhruva asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days, to take a COVID-19 test. Fans have been wishing for their speedy recovery.

Dhruva is the nephew of Arjun Sarja and younger brother of Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack.

On a related note, Dhruva Sarja will next be seen in Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene and others in pivotal roles.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru witnessed its first day of lockdown after rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Recently, popular actress Sumalatha Ambereesh too tested positive. Dhruva Sarja is the second notable celebrity from Sandalwood to have tested positive for COVID-19, reported Deccan Chronicle.