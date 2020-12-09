Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj and Their Newborn Son Test Covid-19 Positive

Actress Meghana Raj and her newborn baby son have both tested positive for coronavirus . Her parents have tested Covid-19 positive, too.

The wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja took to her Instagram page and penned a note requesting their fans not to worry after hearing the news. She assured that her son, who is lovingly called Junior Chiru by fans of the Kannada actor, is fine and keeping her occupied the whole time.

Meghana's note on Instagram read, "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for COVID-19 ... We have informed everyone who has come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious."

Chiranjeevi and Meghana's first child was born in October this year, four months after the actor died of a cardiac arrest. Meghana spoke to the media for the first time after her husband's death on June 7 this year, after the cradle ceremony of their son in Bengaluru last month.

"It is a new step, new form of happiness. I have a son and I am happy. I wanted to meet you all on this day and share the happiness. It is overwhelming," she said as she pointed to how the baby resembled her late husband who once said he is a phoenix.