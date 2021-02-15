Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Shares First Glimpse of Baby Boy

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj, has shared the first glimpse of her baby boy with the world. A few days back, she announced that she will reveal the first photos of baby Chiru, who is now around three and half months old, on Valentine's Day. The actress introduced her baby on Instagram at the stroke of midnight as “our Little Prince” and “our Simba.” The name of the boy hasn’t been revealed and the family currently addresses him as Junior C. After a series of hints, Meghana finally treated fans with a video too cute for words.

Meghana posted an adorable clip which opens with a snippet from her engagement with her late husband. The couple’s photos overlap, and then the video pans to give the first sight of the baby. Meghana’s son looks cute dressed in light blue clothes and a glitter crown. Jr. C is seen smiling adorably in the video. Meghana holds up the baby in front of a photo of Chiranjeevi towards the end of the video.

While sharing the post, Meghana wrote, “You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa (sic.)”

Earlier, Meghana placed a cut out of Chiranjeevi next to her during her baby shower.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's son born in October 2020 was tested positive for coronavirus in December along with Meghana and her family.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in 2018. He passed away in June 2020, at the age of 39, due to cardiac arrest. Nephew of Kannada actor Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi acted in over 22 films. Chiranjeevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves in the film fraternity.