Megastar Chiranjeevi has given fans a much-needed update on Taraka Ratna’s health. The superstar took to Twitter and shared a note in Telugu, informing fans that Taraka is out of danger and is recovering. Last week, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during padyatra of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He reportedly had suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Giving an update about his health, the Walter Veerayya star said, “It was a great relief to hear that brother Tarakaratna is recovering quickly and there is no further danger. Wishing him a full recovery soon and return home to those doctors who saved him from this situation. Thank God for that. May you have a long and healthy life dear Tarakaratna."

సోదరుడు తారకరత్న త్వరగా కోలుకుంటున్నారు,ఇంక ఏ ప్రమాదం లేదు అనే మాట ఎంతో ఉపశమనాన్నిచ్చింది. తను త్వరలో పూర్తి స్థాయిలో కోలుకుని ఇంటికి తిరిగి రావాలని కోరుకుంటూ,ఈ పరిస్థితి నుండి కాపాడిన ఆ డాక్టర్లకి ఆ భగవంతుడికి కృతజ్ఞతలు. May you have a long and healthy life dear Tarakaratna! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2023

The actor was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. RRR actor Jr. NTR also made his way to the hospital on Sunday to meet Taraka Ratna. The Telugu star joined Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar to meet his cousin.

He returned to Hyderabad late Sunday night with his family. The paparazzi spotted the family returning from Bengaluru.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh. Ratna has played prominent roles in 22 projects and last entertained the audience in films like Saradhi and Mr. Tarak. Saradhi was successful among the audience but Mr. Tarak failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

