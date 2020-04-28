Chiranjeevi Shares Adorable Pre-lockdown Moment with Grand-daughter in This Throwback Video

Superstar Chiranjeevi has lately been very active on social media treating fans with glimpses of his indoor activities during the lockdown.

Recently, he pulled out a video from his archives that feature his granddaughter, Navishka and it is sure to drive your quarantine blues away in a jiff.

The delightful clip shows the one-year-old munchkin, seated on her grandfather’s lap. In the beginning, Chiranjeevi is heard asking her, “What do you want? Which song do you want to hear?"

The little toddler answers “Mimi” to which the superstar questions, “Why Mimi? Why don’t you want to hear another song? Always asking to play Mimi..”

The song requested is actually from Chiranjeevi’s 2017 film, Khaidi No. 150, titled You and Me. The music video has Chiranjeevi dancing with co-star, Kajal Aggarwal.

But she persists so her grandfather obliges, “Okay, I’ll play. You like Mimi ?” He takes the remote and plays the song on television. It’s adorable to see what comes next. Not only Navishka’s expression is instantly cheered up, she breaks into an impromptu jig and is joined by her granddad.

To see her response, he pauses the song in a playful quest. Navishka looks evidently disturbed and starts throwing tantrums while she continues crying, “Mimi.”

Chiranjeevi captions the post as, “Always amazed at the power of music. Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music to see she was really loving it(sic.)”

Navishka is born to Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sreeja Kanuganti and her husband, Kalyaan Dhev.

Follow @News18Movies for more