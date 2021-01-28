Chiranjeevi Sharing Screen Space with Son Ram Charan for First Time Ever in Acharya, Teaser Out Tomorrow

It's been 13 years since Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan made his acting debut. Ram Charan has gone one to become a massive crowd puller at the theatres. One of his dreams was to act alongside his father, and that is finally coming true with his next mega budget movie, Acharya.

Over the years, many believed that it was just a matter of time before the iconic father-son duo would share screen space in a film. Although Chiranjeevi did appear in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan's films and the son has turned producer for his father's recent films, their fans have yet to see them work together in a film.

It's a rare phenomenon, particularly in Telugu cinema, to have a father-son duo, who are both immensely popular with a massive fan-following, come together for a film. The teaser of Acharya will be releasing on January 29, 2021.

Ram Charan shared, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Koratala Siva adds, "I couldn't have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project."

In Acharya, the Mani Sharma-Chiranjeevi combo are also reunited and are all set to break their own music records. Apart from that, many of India’s top technicians are on board for Acharya.

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal is being directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for an all-India release in summer 2021.