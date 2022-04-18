Chiranjeevi Shifts Pre-Release Event of Acharya from Vijayawada to Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya has seen great anticipation from fans. The movie will be released in a few days and will also star Ram Charan. The movie was set to have a grand pre-release event in Vijayawada but there appears to be some change now.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was expected to be the chief guest at the launch. Yet the Acharya team suddenly shifted the venue from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

For a while now, politics in AP has been heating up around CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many fear that if the event is to take place as is with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, fans may get upset.

With Pawan Kalyan’s attack on the government going hard, Chiru and his team seem to have backed down and shifted their pre-release event to Hyderabad on April 23.

Jagan says that there will be no pre-release event with him as the chief guest, while the Acharya team seem to not have any idea of any such event. They say that no actual arrangements were made for any event.

The next question for fans comes who the new chief guest for the event will be in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, with the latest release of Bhale Bhale Banjara’s song promo, the expectations of fans have skyrocketed. Set to release on April 29, the promotions team of the movie is giving a series of updates on the movie, to keep the audience expecting more. The promo is currently going viral on YouTube.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Kajal Agarwal and Pooja Hedge playing female leads. Mani Sharma is composing music for the movie, which is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. The movie is being jointly produced under the banner of Konidela Production Company and Matney Exertainment.

