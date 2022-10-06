Chiranjeevi-Starrer Godfather Gets Its OTT Partner; All You Need to Know

The much-anticipated Godfather, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, finally hit the theatres on October 5. The film also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana in prominent roles, while Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo. Movie buffs have gathered outside the ticket counters to watch the film. Not only that, they have been tweeting their thoughts on the Telugu adaptation of Mohanlal’s Lucifer.

Meanwhile, Godfather’s post-theatrical digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. According to sources, Netflix has also acquired Mega154, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, in addition to Godfather. Netflix paid Rs 57 crores for the digital rights to Godfather. This purchase includes the film’s OTT rights in Telugu and Hindi.

Top showsha video

Godfather marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Satya Dev Kancharana, Biju Menon, Puri Jagannath, Indrajit Sukumar, and Tanya Ravichandran also star in the political drama.

The film is the remake of the Malayalam drama Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. Prithiviraj Sukumar, Tovino Thomas, and Vivek Oberoi had important roles in the film. It was made on a Rs 30 crore budget and grossed over Rs 175 crore at the box office. Godfather is giving tough competition to King Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan starrer The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan recently posted a congratulations video message to his Godfather co-star Chiranjeevi, after the film gained widespread acclaim on its first day of release. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sent good wishes to the South superstar via video message from his house. Salman Khan appears to be clean-shaven in the video message. While speaking to the camera, the actor wore a grey T-shirt and flaunted his highly toned biceps.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here