Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Making Video Released, Teaser Out on August 20
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi for the first time.
Image: Twitter
The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, has dropped the video of the making of the film on YouTube. The makers have also announced that the teaser of the film will be released on August 20.
Farhan Akhtar, who is one the distributors of the Hindi version, has shared the behind-the-scenes video. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019 (sic)"
Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019https://t.co/WJU3Kp6LWE— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 14, 2019
Farhan's Excel Entertainment and AA Films have earned the distribution rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version. Earlier in the day, the Zindagi Milegi Na Doobara actor introduced the ensemble cast of the film with a video clip.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.(sic)"
Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.@ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9JOzzfp3xS— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2019
Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will hit the screens worldwide on October 2. The Telugu film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film brings Bachchan and Chiranjeevi together for the first time.
Tamannaah too shared the making video on Twitter and said, "A journey I'll cherish always! Here's a glimpse of all the hard work that went into #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy..."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Cleared By CBFC with No Cuts
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture