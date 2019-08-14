Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Making Video Released, Teaser Out on August 20

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, has dropped the video of the making of the film on YouTube. The makers have also announced that the teaser of the film will be released on August 20.

Farhan Akhtar, who is one the distributors of the Hindi version, has shared the behind-the-scenes video. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019 (sic)"

Here's a glimpse into the behind the scenes of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy. Teaser out on 20.08.2019https://t.co/WJU3Kp6LWE — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 14, 2019

Farhan's Excel Entertainment and AA Films have earned the distribution rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version. Earlier in the day, the Zindagi Milegi Na Doobara actor introduced the ensemble cast of the film with a video clip.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.(sic)"

Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.@ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9JOzzfp3xS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2019

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will hit the screens worldwide on October 2. The Telugu film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film brings Bachchan and Chiranjeevi together for the first time.

Tamannaah too shared the making video on Twitter and said, "A journey I'll cherish always! Here's a glimpse of all the hard work that went into #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy..."

