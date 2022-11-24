Chiranjeevi-Starrer Waltair Veerayya's Boss Party Anthem Receives Terrific Response

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming thriller, Waltair Veerayya, have finally released the lyrical video of Boss Party. This track can be termed the party song of the year. The peppy number features B-Town diva Urvashi Rautela and Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar. The Godfather is seen donning a lungi and breaking the dance floor with his swift moves.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed and written the party anthem, the Boss Party. The composer has crooned the music, along with Nakash Aziz and Haripriya. The choreography for the energetic piece has been performed by Sekhar master.

The track has been released on Sony Music South and has garnered 7.8 million views within 19 hours. Isn’t a record-breaking collection before the release of Waltair Veerayya. This 3-minute music first adds the behind-the-scenes video of the recording of the Boss Party. Then with a cigar in hand enters Chiranjeevi. Urvashi looks as ravishing as ever in the song.

Waltair Veerayya will hit the theatres in Sankranti 2023. The cast will star Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role and Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, among others. It is being marketed as a mass-action movie with all the commercial ingredients.

The film is being co-produced by GK Mohan, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the brand of Mythri Movie Makers. While Niranjan Devaramane is in charge of the film’s editing, Arthur A Wilson serves as the technical crew’s cinematographer. Waltair Veerayya’s production designer is AS Prakash, and Sushmita Konidela is in charge of creating the costumes.

In addition, Chiranjeevi will star in Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. He will appear with Tamannaah Bhatia, the star of the commercial comedy, and Keerthy Suresh, a National Award-winning actress who plays his sister in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here