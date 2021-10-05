Chiranjeevi Starts Shooting for ‘Godfather’, the Telugu Remake of 'Lucifer'

South megastar Chiranjeevi has started shooting for ‘Godfather’, which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam action film ‘Lucifer’. Reports also say that former Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant Gangavva is going to play the role of Chiranjeevi’s mother in the film.

R. B. Chaudhary and NV Prasad are helming the film, which is being produced under the banner of Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films. SS Thaman is the music director for the movie. Leading Malayalam star Biju Menon will have a pivotal role in the movie.

Biju Menon will play the role essayed by Vivek Oberoi in the movie ‘Lucifer’. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. Screenwriter Puri Jagannadh may also be involved in writing the script for the movie. According to reports, his hints and suggestions are being sought in the preparation of the script.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Vidya Balan would play the role of the hero’s younger sister in ‘Godfather’. Later, reports surfaced that Ramya Krishnan has been roped in for the role now.

Krishnan currently has several films lined up. She has acted in several films including ‘Rangamartanda’, Liger and Bangaraju. Before this movie, she had played Chiranjeevi’s younger sister in ‘Chakravarti’. After that, she acted as the female lead in ‘Alluda Majaka’ ‘Three Little Monkeys’, and ‘Two Friends’.

This is the second time a film with the title ‘Godfather’ is being released in Telugu. In the past, another ‘Godfather’, starring Vinod Kumar and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. According to reports, young actor Satyadev is essaying a key role in ‘Godfather’ while Varun Tej is rumoured to be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s brother.

