Chiranjeevi Tests Positive for Covid-19, 'Acharya' Shoot to be on Hold

Chiranjeevi was scheduled to resume the shoot of 'Acharya' but the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 . The South superstar had taken a test for COVID before starting the shoot of his highly anticipated film as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive, he informed on Twitter.

"I'm currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," Chiranjeevi added.

Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain fans with Acharya, which will be his 152nd film. The makers of Acharya had shared the motion poster and first look of the film on the occasion of the megastar’s 65th birthday in August.

Before the launch of the poster, Chiranjeevi had thanked his well-wishers. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love. This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again,” he had tweeted.

Acharya is directed by Kortala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma.