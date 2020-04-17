MOVIES

Chiranjeevi Thanks Amitabh Bachchan for Donating Rs 1.8 crore to Telugu Cinema Workers

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Members of the Indian film industry have all come together to contribute to support daily wage earners who have lost their job due to COVID-19 lockdown. South stars like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and many others have done their bit for the people who have suffered due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the bandwagon as he has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. Chiranjeevi, who starred with Big B in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, thanked him for his kind gesture on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan has donated 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 for the workers. Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores."

Bachchan and Chiranjeevi recently came together for a star-studded video to urge fans to stay at home. The video was shot by the respective stars at their homes and compiled together to make it seem like one film.

Chiranjeevi himself has contributed for the people with basic essentials. He is also supplying food to the daily wage workers.

He posted, "The food supplies being distributed to the daily wage workers of film industry by #CoronaCrisisCharity are being handled with all due care and being door delivered to the needy. I thank everyone involved in this humanitarian mission."

