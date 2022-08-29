Chiranjeevi to Attend The Special Screening of Brahmastra: Part One in Hyderabad

The release date of Ayan Mukerji’s mythological drama film Brahmastra: Part One, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is just around the corner. The upcoming film is touted to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2022, and its crew is making every effort possible to make it happen. It was previously reported that SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR have been roped in by the makers of Brahmastra to promote the film down South.

Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted off to Hyderabad to meet up with his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna, where he was joined by the RRR director for a grand event. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is expected to attend the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 9.

According to reports, team Brahmastra is planning to hold a special screening of the pan-India film for Telugu film stars in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi will reportedly be the chief guest of the event. The veteran actor has lent his voice to the Telugu version of Ranbir Kapoor’s film.

Brahmastra: Part One marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s debut collaboration on screen. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy will also play pivotal roles in the film. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is jointly produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is slated to hit the big screen on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Before Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the period action drama Shamshera, which was released on August 19. It was a big-budget film starring Ranbir in dual roles. The film’s plot was set in the fictional city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless general named Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor played the female lead in Shamshera while Sanjay Dutt played the cold-hearted antagonist in the film. Shamshera failed to do anything substantial at the box office and Ranbir will hope for success through Brahmastra.

