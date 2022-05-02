Chiranjeevi to Build a Hospital for Free Diagnosis, Treatment of Patients. Details Inside

Telangana’s Minister of Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav recently revealed Chiranjeevi’s plan to build a hospital where patients will be diagnosed and treated for most illnesses for free or at subsidised rates. Modalities will be worked out later. A specialist will visit the hospital regularly. The hospital will also cater to film journalists and their families.

It has been revealed that plans are underway to build a hospital for the benefit of workers belonging to the 24 crafts in the Telugu film industry. Megastar Chiranjeevi is on the lookout for a good location in Film Nagar/Jubilee Hills for the project. For people working in the film industry, these areas are ideal.

The actor went out of his way to secure the delivery of supplies to hundreds of families of film workers when the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020. During the second wave, he put up oxygen plants in Telugu State areas at his own expense. Chiru has also been funding certain Tollywood film journalists’ welfare programmes.

On the work front, he was recently seen in the Telugu movie Acharya, which failed to create any magic at the ticket window. Acharya presents a combination of megastar Chiranjeevi and successful director Koratala Shiva, with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing key roles. This film was released on April 29.

The film was released on over 2,000 screens worldwide. The film has been a huge disappointment in the two Telugu states.

