Chiranjeevi is all set for his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, which is directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Meher has made changes accordingly in the film, to keep up with the expectations of the star’s fans. One recent report suggests that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the film. The Bholaa Shankar team is also working on one of Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster songs. There will be a remix version of the song in the movie. The movie’s story is about a devoted brother who tries to track down notorious criminals, who have harmed his sister.

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting in Hyderabad, where a set has been specially constructed for Bholaa Shankar. Keerthy Suresh will play the actor’s sister and Tammanaah Batia will play the female lead. The action drama is reportedly scheduled to be released on April 14, 2023.

The actor was last seen in the film Waltair Veerayya, which was a Telugu-language action-comedy. The film was directed by KS Ravindra and Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in lead roles.

Waltair Veerayya was released on January 13 of this year, during the Sankranti festival, and became a smash hit. The film grossed Rs 136.04 crore at the box office (Rs 232.40 crore gross). It went on to become Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film. It is his second most successful single, following Khaidi No 150. The south superstar recently shared a reel vs real video on Instagram, related to a scene from his film. The story of the action-comedy film revolves around a fisherman and his friend, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who prevents Veerayya from smuggling goods. It has secured its place in the 100-crore club. Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi’s performances were praised by the audience.

The filmmakers have also provided information about Waltair Veerayya’s OTT release recently. It will be made available on Netflix from February 27.

Read all the Latest Movies News here