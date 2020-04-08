Chiranjeevi to Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Pour in Wishes on 'Bunny' Allu Arjun's Birthday

Telugu star Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday on April 8. Several stars and colleagues wished the 'Stylish Star' on his special day. The most adorable of all was the wish shared by his uncle Chiranjeevi, who posted a throwback picture with Bunny. In the image, Chiranjeevi can be seen clapping as Allu Arjun shows off his dance skills.





Allu Arjun’s dance skills are well-known to the entire industry today as he has also featured as a dancer in Daddy. To mark the day special, the makers of his upcoming flick Pushpa have also released the first look poster of the movie.

Other friends from the film industry praised the first look of the movie along with birthday wishes for their bunny boy.

His Sarrainodu co-star, Rakul Preet Singh wished the bunny boy with a special wish. “Happppy happppy bdayyyyy my fav @alluarjun!! Wishing you the bestestttt of everything… #puspha first look is just wow!! May you have a blockbuster, healthy and a happy year bunny boy (sic).”

Happppy happppy bdayyyyy my fav @alluarjun !! Wishing you the bestestttt of everything.. #puspha first look is just wow !! May you have a blockbuster , healthy and a happy year bunny boy — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 8, 2020

Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 co-star Kajal Aggarwal also poured in birthday wishes for the star.

Happiest birthday @alluarjun !! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way... Stay blessed — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Tollywood’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna also wished ‘Allu sir’.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir!



Here’s the first look of "P U S H P A", hope you guys like it! @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @mythriofficial https://t.co/wozXv6WKns — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2020

Bahubali star Rana Daggubati sent love for his bunny friend.

happy birthday Bunny....have the best one...this looks awesome. https://t.co/yuCKZNb0Ye — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 8, 2020

Singer Armaan Malik sent love to the actor, with praises of his talents and skills. “Happiest birthday to my favourite @AlluArjun! Words fall short to describe your talents and virtues bhai. May you keep mesmerising all of us with your unbeatable skills (sic).”

Happiest birthday to my favourite @AlluArjun! Words fall short to describe your talents and virtues bhai. May you keep mesmerising all of us with your unbeatable skills. Lots of love to you on your special day and hope you’re staying safe ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 8, 2020

Telugu director Maruthi also poured in love for the bunny boy Allu Arjun. The duo has worked together in Ee Rojullo.

Wishing a very very happy Happy birthday bunny babu

U always remember & celebrate our birthdays & what ever hights you see never changed since beginning.

Wishing you many more Industry hits in all industry's love u @alluarjun#pushpafirstlook #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/AXj77xoUxJ — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2020

Other Tollywood celebs who poured in wishes for the birthday boy include Srikanth, Lakshmi Manchu, Sonu Sood and Nikhil.

Happiest birthday to this fab human being @alluarjun ☺️ all the best for #Pushpa the first looks great . Good luck bunny — Hansika (@ihansika) April 8, 2020

Wishing the SOUTHERN STYLISH STAR @alluarjun aka maa bunny a Very Happy Birthday.

Loved this intense look #Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fLkMA1BP1w — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2020





Loved this terrific Look

Wishing Stylish Star @alluarjun a Very Happy Birthday.#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/0iJyhMfVcn — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) April 8, 2020

Happy birthday my brother @alluarjun .. have a blockbuster year ahead. N yes .. first look of “Pushpa “ looks awesome — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 8, 2020





Bunny (@alluarjun) you are one of the most amaZingg persons I have met.. Happiest of Birthdays ❤️ #pushpafirstlook adhiripoyindi — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 8, 2020

WOW just WOWWW... Bunny Bhai always comes with the BEST...

Inko Blockbuster Raasipettukondi Amma...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @alluarjun We always look up to you for motivation #Hardwork #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #pushpafirstlook pic.twitter.com/OBca9gUabn — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 8, 2020





