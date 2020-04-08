MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi to Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Pour in Wishes on 'Bunny' Allu Arjun's Birthday

Allu Arjun (R)

Allu Arjun (R)

Telugu star Allu Arjun has turned a year older on Wednesday and his new movie Pushpa's first poster has also been unveiled.

Telugu star Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday on April 8. Several stars and colleagues wished the 'Stylish Star' on his special day. The most adorable of all was the wish shared by his uncle Chiranjeevi, who posted a throwback picture with Bunny. In the image, Chiranjeevi can be seen clapping as Allu Arjun shows off his dance skills.



Allu Arjun’s dance skills are well-known to the entire industry today as he has also featured as a dancer in Daddy. To mark the day special, the makers of his upcoming flick Pushpa have also released the first look poster of the movie.

Read: Allu Arjun Unveils Intense First Look from 'Pushpa' on His Birthday, See Pic

Other friends from the film industry praised the first look of the movie along with birthday wishes for their bunny boy.

His Sarrainodu co-star, Rakul Preet Singh wished the bunny boy with a special wish. “Happppy happppy bdayyyyy my fav @alluarjun!! Wishing you the bestestttt of everything… #puspha first look is just wow!! May you have a blockbuster, healthy and a happy year bunny boy (sic).”

Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 co-star Kajal Aggarwal also poured in birthday wishes for the star.

Tollywood’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna also wished ‘Allu sir’.

Bahubali star Rana Daggubati sent love for his bunny friend.

Singer Armaan Malik sent love to the actor, with praises of his talents and skills. “Happiest birthday to my favourite @AlluArjun! Words fall short to describe your talents and virtues bhai. May you keep mesmerising all of us with your unbeatable skills (sic).”

Telugu director Maruthi also poured in love for the bunny boy Allu Arjun. The duo has worked together in Ee Rojullo.

Other Tollywood celebs who poured in wishes for the birthday boy include Srikanth, Lakshmi Manchu, Sonu Sood and Nikhil.







