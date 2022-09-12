Chiranjeevi to Ravi Teja, Actors With Similar Career Trajectory as Krishnam Raju

Tollywood’s first Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passed away due to an illness on Sunday. The South film industry was overcome with sadness following the demise of the veteran actor. Krishnam was also a former Union Minister. But did you know that there are some commonalities between Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Krishnam Raju?

Krishnam started his career as a hero and then explored other roles as an artist. A lot of film stars have followed in his footsteps to work and become huge like him in the Telugu film industry. Here are the actors who share those similarities:

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi entered the film industry after Krishnam Raju but even he has played the villain and other side roles in his career. Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in movies like Godfather, Bholaa Shankar and Walter Veeraiah.

Rajendra Prasad

Before becoming an actor, Rajendra Prasad also acted as a comedian and villain in many movies. He has shown his mettle by performing amazingly well in many movies that included him in an important role.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja also acted as a villain in the 1990 film Karthavyam. After that, he acted in many unimportant roles but then got his break as a hero. Since then, he has given many hits including Kick which was remade in Hindi with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Srikanth

Srikanth played a villain in some movies at the start of his career and then got his break as a protagonist. The actor showed his ability to be the villain in the movie Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu starring Balakrishna.

Sharwanand

Sharwanand made his acting debut in 2004 with the film Idava Taareeku. The film failed and he went on to play the antagonist in various projects. He finally got to play the hero again in the movie Prasthanam in 2010.

