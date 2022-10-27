Chiranjeevi To Shoot Heavy-Duty Fight Sequence For Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of Godfather, which emerged as a decent hit at the box office. Now, all eyes are on his upcoming action-entertainer with director K S Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby, whose next is titled Waltair Veerayya. As per the latest reports, Chiranjeevi started shooting for the film on Wednesday post his Diwali break. The actor is expected to shoot a heavy-duty fight sequence that will be loved by the fans, says the team.

It is known that Bobby has designed a solid role for the actor. Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen essaying a dual role in the film. Ravi Teja will be playing the second lead in the film, billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. The makers have roped in Shruti Haasan to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri, Bobby Simha, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. Waltair Veerayya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi, Bobby and Shruti Haasan.

Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the Chiranjeevi-starrer. Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography, while Niranjan Devaramane is in charge of editing.

The film has been produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are providing the screenplay. Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are in the writing department.

Along with the story, Bobby has also penned the dialogues of the upcoming film. AS Prakash is the production designer, meanwhile, Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

The makers are planning to release the film during Sankranthi 2023.

