Chiranjeevi Watches Brother Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab with Family, Praises His 'Terrific Act'

Megastar Chiranjeevi was snapped watching his brother Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie Vakeel Saab in theatre. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha, mother Anjana Devi, and daughter Sushmita Konidela. The family had gone to watch the movie at a theatre in Hyderabad. The megastar had shared pictures from the movie hall and of the corridor that leads to the exit from the theatre. In the pictures, the family is seen wearing face masks as a safety measure against COVID-19.

After watching the movie, the star also shared his review as he praised Pawan on Twitter calling his act “terrific”. Headded that it was a rivetingcourtroom drama and also appreciated the team behind the movie.

Chiranjeevi has been excited for Vakeel Saab ahead of the release. He had shared a photo with Pawan where he expressed the same. In the candid picture that he had shared, both brothers could be seen clad in black leather jackets. In the snap, Chiranjeevi can be seen combing Pawan’s hair as he gets ready.

చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can’t wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021

Pawan made a comeback in the films with this movie after three years. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film titled Pink. The movie stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan in crucial roles. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and has been directed by Venu Sriram. The movie hit the theatres on April 9. The movie’s release had gotten delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The original film Pink, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, Tushar Pandey and Piyush Mishra in important roles. The social thriller film was written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie with an important social message was directed by Aniruddha. The Tamil remake of the movie is titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

