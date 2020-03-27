Chiranjeevi Welcomes Ram Charan on Twitter with Sweet Message

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has joined Twitter on Thursday. The actor’s re-entry into the social media world comes a day after his father and megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on the platform.

Welcoming his son’s on the microblogging site, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion (sic)."

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

In his first tweet, Ram Charan announced that he will donate Rs. 70 lakh to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS (sic),” he wrote.

Requesting his fans to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said, “Please stay at home till the lockdown ends."

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Ram Charan, who is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday, also thanked his fans for pouring in their love on his special occasion. “I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! #StayHomeStaySafe (sic).”

I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all.

With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

According to NDTV, Ram Charan had joined Twitter in 2010 itself; however, his account became inactive over the period of time.

Ram Charan will be next seen in RRR. The movie is directed by S.S Rajamouli. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

