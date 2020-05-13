MOVIES

Chiranjeevi Wishes 'Bhallaladeva' Rana Daggubati on Engagement Announcement, Other Celebrities Also React

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati has announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj on social media. Celebrities reacted to the news with affection and wishes for the couple.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Rana Daggubati announced on social media on Tuesday evening that he is engaged to get married to his partner Miheeka Bajaj. The Baahubali actor made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official as he shared a loving selfie of the duo.

Sharing the happy news with his fans and loved ones, Rana wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sriya Reddy, Sudheer Babu, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Raashi Khanna, Allu Sirish and many other South stars reacted to the news of Rana's engagement with Miheeka.

Superstar Chiranjeevi also wished Rana for the happy announcement as he shared a picture with the latter on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, "Congratulations my boy @RanaDaggubati. Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both (sic)."

Chiranjeevi's wish for Rana won many fans' hearts on social media.

Check out some other celebrity wishes for Rana and Miheeka.

Miheeka is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai.

While fans are super happy for Rana and Miheeka, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon.

