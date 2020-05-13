Chiranjeevi Wishes 'Bhallaladeva' Rana Daggubati on Engagement Announcement, Other Celebrities Also React

Rana Daggubati announced on social media on Tuesday evening that he is engaged to get married to his partner Miheeka Bajaj. The Baahubali actor made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official as he shared a loving selfie of the duo.

Sharing the happy news with his fans and loved ones, Rana wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sriya Reddy, Sudheer Babu, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Raashi Khanna, Allu Sirish and many other South stars reacted to the news of Rana's engagement with Miheeka.

Superstar Chiranjeevi also wished Rana for the happy announcement as he shared a picture with the latter on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, "Congratulations my boy @RanaDaggubati. Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both (sic)."

Chiranjeevi's wish for Rana won many fans' hearts on social media.

Check out some other celebrity wishes for Rana and Miheeka.

Congratulations Big man A big and beautiful turn in your life — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 12, 2020

ఇంకా ఏమేమి చూడాల్సివస్తుందో 2020 లో



Dedicating this song to you on this occasion https://t.co/qCXzBKCJvz

Jokes apart ... super happy babai ❤️ https://t.co/ZeCJkmCLk7 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 12, 2020

Congratulationsssss brooooo!!

Swagatham suswagatham to the gang!! https://t.co/Jq7xapLd0u — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) May 12, 2020

Miheeka is an event planner, who owns the Dew Drop Design Studio in Mumbai.

While fans are super happy for Rana and Miheeka, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards anytime soon.

