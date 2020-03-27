MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi Wishes Son Ram Charan on Birthday with Throwback Pic

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi has just joined social media and now he has shared a priceless moment from the past to wish his son, actor Ram Charan happy birthday.

Share this:

Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be playing the social media game right. Although it has been just a couple of days that he debuted on Twitter and Instagram, the South star just knows how to post winnable pictures. Starting with a picture with his mother at home, Chiranjeevi has now shared a throwback picture to wish son Ram Charan Teja on his 35th birthday.

Read: Chiranjeevi Joins Twitter and Instagram on Ugadi, Tweets About 21 Days Lockdown

The picture tells the tale of Ram Charan being only a toddler. Wearing royal blue short pants and a sleeveless top, Ram Charan stands on a bed, as Chiranjeevi tugs on his pants while lying on the same.

Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption that he was “naturally overjoyed” when his son was born. Praising Ram Charan’s acting prowess, Chiranjeevi said he only realized much later that Ram Charan’s birth date, which coincides with World Theatre Day, was not just a coincidence.

“He took to acting like a fish to water,” wrote Chiranjeevi on son’s inclination towards acting.

The post has already garnered over 41,000 likes and more than 7,800 retweets.

Chiranjeevi had grabbed all eyeballs when he joined Twitter on the occasion of Ugadi on March 25 (Wednesday). Several South celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Nithin, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, among others welcomed Chiranjeevi on the platform.

Chiranjeevi’s arrival was followed by his son Ram Charan Teja’s advent. The father wholeheartedly welcomed his son’s entry on the micro blogging site.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story