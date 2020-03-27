Chiranjeevi Wishes Son Ram Charan on Birthday with Throwback Pic

Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be playing the social media game right. Although it has been just a couple of days that he debuted on Twitter and Instagram, the South star just knows how to post winnable pictures. Starting with a picture with his mother at home, Chiranjeevi has now shared a throwback picture to wish son Ram Charan Teja on his 35th birthday.

The picture tells the tale of Ram Charan being only a toddler. Wearing royal blue short pants and a sleeveless top, Ram Charan stands on a bed, as Chiranjeevi tugs on his pants while lying on the same.

Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption that he was “naturally overjoyed” when his son was born. Praising Ram Charan’s acting prowess, Chiranjeevi said he only realized much later that Ram Charan’s birth date, which coincides with World Theatre Day, was not just a coincidence.

“He took to acting like a fish to water,” wrote Chiranjeevi on son’s inclination towards acting.

The post has already garnered over 41,000 likes and more than 7,800 retweets.

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Chiranjeevi had grabbed all eyeballs when he joined Twitter on the occasion of Ugadi on March 25 (Wednesday). Several South celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Nithin, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, among others welcomed Chiranjeevi on the platform.

Chiranjeevi’s arrival was followed by his son Ram Charan Teja’s advent. The father wholeheartedly welcomed his son’s entry on the micro blogging site.

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

