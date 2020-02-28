English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chiranjeevi's 152nd: Sonu Sood on Why He's Proud of the Project

Sonu Sood: After his classic take on the quintessential Bollywood baddie in Dabangg, Sonu Sood will be making a comeback as the villain on the big screen in the Rohit Shetty helmed film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Sonu Sood: After his classic take on the quintessential Bollywood baddie in Dabangg, Sonu Sood will be making a comeback as the villain on the big screen in the Rohit Shetty helmed film, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Sonu has in the past worked in southern projects such as the Kannada comedy 'Vishnuvardhana,' the Tamil romance 'Raja' and the Telugu drama 'Hands Up!.'

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 28, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Sonu Sood says he is proud to be a part of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming 152nd film.


Tentatively titled Chiru 152, the film is helmed by Koratala Siva.

"It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The south Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work," said Sonu.

The actor has in the past worked in southern projects such as the Kannada comedy Vishnuvardhana (2011), the Tamil romance Raja (2002), the Telugu drama Hands Up! (2000).

Meanwhile, his next Bollywood outing Prithviraj is a historical drama that traces the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role and marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Sonu will also be seen in the Tamil film Thamilarasan, an action drama starring Vijay Antony and directed by Babu Yogeswaran.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story