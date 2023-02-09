Chiranjeevi recently scored a massive hit with Waltair Veerayya with a box office collection of over Rs 220 crore gross worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. Meanwhile, the actor has dominated headlines as his 1991 film Gang Leader, a stellar success at the box office, was scheduled for a re-release on February 11. Fans had planned to celebrate one of the best works done by their matinee idol in a significant way on this particular date.

Ticket bookings started on a massive scale in many areas and the film was to be shown on 4,000 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But unfortunately, the re-release has been postponed and some technical issues have been cited as a reason for this. This piece of news must have saddened Chiranjeevi fans who were waiting for this film’s release with great anticipation.

Directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, Gang Leader narrated the story of a young unemployed man Rajaram (Chiranjeevi) who goes to jail for money so that it will help procure funds for his elder brother Raghava’s (R Sarath Kumar) IAS preparations. Meanwhile, Raghava is killed by dreaded gangsters Ekambaram (Raogopalrao) and Kanakambaram (Anandaraj) while Rajaram is in prison. Boiling with rage, Rajaram avenges his brother’s death after he is released. Chiranjeevi’s acting as a fearless and daunting gang lord struck a chord with the masses and Gang Leader was a massive success. As stated in the Times of India, Gang Leader ultimately went on to become one of the largest-grossing films in 1991 and garnered rave reviews from audiences as well as critics.

The success of Gang Leader can be gauged by the fact that it was remade in Tamil, Hindi (Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj) and Kannada (Kutumba) languages. Gang Leader had Vijayashanti as the female lead. Actors like Kaikala Satyanarayana, Murali Mohan, Sumalatha and Nirmalamma also played pivotal roles. Bappi Lahiri composed the music while it was produced by Ravindranath Chowdary Maganti. Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and his brother Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao penned the dialogues of Gang Leader.

