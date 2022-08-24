Chiranjeevi's 67th Birthday Bash With Family Was All Things Fun

Megastar Chiranjeevi rang in his 67th birthday yesterday, August 23, 2022. On his special day, he received a lot of warm wishes from his friends and fans across the country on social media. Recently, some pictures from Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday party have surfaced on the Internet. The Tollywood star also shared some glimpses from his birthday celebration with his family on Twitter. Along with posting three pictures with his family members, he wrote, “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together.”

In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen posing for the lens with his wife, Surekha, as the couple grinned ear to ear. As always, he kept his outfit simple as he donned a white shirt over black pants, paired with black loafers. He rounded off his birthday outfit with a wristwatch and a classic pair of black shades. On the other hand, Surekha opted for a light-green saree and red blouse. She also kept her look minimal with black shades and a gold necklace.

In the second picture, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita, Varun Tej, and Niharika Konidela, among others, were spotted in the photograph. The last one is the cutest. It features his nieces, Polena Anjana Pawanova Konidela and Aadhya Konidala.

This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/cXvDhyZlEk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2022

Soon after the pictures surfaced on Twitter, netizens flocked the tweet’s comment section with heartwarming birthday wishes for Chiranjeevi. A user wrote, “Always be happy like this only with family and good health. Waiting for your films eagerly,” while another commented, “Wish this family stays like this forever. I am happy to see the love and bond Chiranjeevi’s family has. No other actor in the industry will have such a family. God Bless you all.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next, Bhola Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14 next year. The action entertainer is directed by Meher Ramesh. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the upcoming film boasts Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Bhola Shankar is an official Telugu remake of the hit 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The original film starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in key roles.

Chiranjeevi also joined hands with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his much-awaited film, Godfather. The movie will be released in theatres on October 5. Godfather is a political action movie, which is helmed by Mohan Raja. It is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

