Why did Chiranjeevi go to Smitha’s show instead of Balayya’s Unstoppable With NBK? This question has been on everyone’s minds of late. When asked about not turning up on the show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, megastar Chiranjeevi said that he hasn’t received any invite from the show, and expressed that maybe the creators of the show felt that his time to be called hasn’t come yet. Once again, the debate around Chiranjeevi’s absence from Unstoppable With NBK is doing the rounds.

Singer Smitha has recently announced her talk show, Nijam with Smitha, which will be streaming on the OTT platform Sony LIV. The first episode of this show is going to feature South superstar Chiranjeevi. The promo is already catching up on all the attention. Ever since the release of the promo, many are wondering why Chiranjeevi hasn’t turned up on Unstoppable With NBK

Earlier, Chiranjeevi participated in Sam Jam, created by Smitha’s father-in-law Allu Aravind and shared his experience. For the last four decades, Chiranjeevi and Balayya have been competing as rivals at the box office. This year, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy roared at the box office. Chiranjeevi’s movie Waltair Veerayya won more records and became a blockbuster.

Both the actors share a good friendship, as Balakrishna himself confirmed on many occasions. But there were times when Balakrishna did not speak much about Chiranjeevi publicly.

Recently, Balakrishna gave clarity about Chiranjeevi’s participation in his show. He said he’ll be having discussions with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna on his talk show and is eagerly waiting for that time.

As Chiranjeevi is trying to interact with people and is busy promoting his films, this might be the reason he participated in Smitha’s talk show. It is also reported that Allu Aravind has already reserved Chiranjeevi for Unstoppable Season 3. Well, fans are eagerly waiting to see Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna in the same frame.

