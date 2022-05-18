Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Producer Niranjan Reddy Gets Rajya Sabha Seat

Niranjan Reddy has been nominated as one out of four candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Niranjan is a prominent lawyer and a well-known producer. He bankrolled Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s latest release Acharya.

Along with Niranjan Reddy, the YSR Congress party has selected V Vijayasai Reddy, R Krishnaiah and Beeda Masthan Rao for Rajya Sabha. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided the names on May 17 after a meeting with party leaders. R Krishnaiah and Beeda Masthan Rao have been nominated for a balanced representation from the backward castes.

Niranjan has been defending CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy in cases registered against him by CBI since 2011. He is considered as a close friend of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Niranjan entered into film production around a decade ago. He started as a co-producer with Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri, popularly known as PVP. Later he started producing films independently. He has produced several big budget films including, Acharya, Moment, Ghazi, Wild Dog, and Arjuna Phalguna.

Niranjan was born on July 22, 1970, in a farming family. He later completed his law degree from Symbiosis Law College in Pune in 1992. He started his career as a lawyer in AP High Court. He also worked under Justice Muralidhar in 1994-95 and was designated senior counsel in 2016. Now, Niranjan Reddy is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

After the YCP came to power in the AP, Reddy was appointed as the public prosecutor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.