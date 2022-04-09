Chiranjeevi's Acharya to Have Simultaneous Hindi Release. Details Inside

The Koratala Siva directorial, headlined by Chiranjeevi, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 29. As per the latest buzz, the film will also have a simultaneous Hindi release. Reportedly, the Hindi version of Acharya will be released by Pen Studios across the North Indian circuits.

For the first time, the father-son duo of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will share the screen space. In the female lead, the film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi. In the film, the father-son duo will be seen as former Naxalites. However, Ram Charan’s character is about only 30 minutes long.

The shoot of the film has been long wrapped. With the release date approaching, the makers have initiated the film’s pre-release promotion activities. As of now, the team has released a teaser of actor Ram Charan’s role of Siddha, which grossed over 6.8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

In addition, a while ago, the makers also unveiled the lyrical video for the film’s latest song, Saana Kashtam. The video features Regina Cassandra and Chiranjeevi in desi avatars grooving to the tunes of the song.

The peppy number is a pure delight to the fans. Mani Sharma composed music for the film. Meanwhile, Rewanth and Geeta Madhuri crooned the song. The lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarabhat.

The film is backed under the banner of Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The technical crew of the film comprises Tirru, who took care of cinematography.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, on the professional front, has many upcoming promising films in his kitty. The megastar has signed Godfather with director Mohan Raja. It is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The veteran actor also has Bholaa Shankar lined up for release under Meher Ramesh’s direction.

