Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar Delayed, May Not Release on April 14: Reports

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has been earning praise from all after his latest release Waltair Veerayya. In the film, audiences witnessed a new comic avatar of the action star. The project clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the box office in the Sankranti week. However, Waltair Veerayya performed better and it has grossed Rs 170 crore worldwide since its release on January 13.

For Chiranjeevi, 2023 has started with impressive numbers at the box office and his admirers are hoping that the actor’s next movie Bhola Shankar maintains the same momentum at the ticket window.

A new update about the film’s release has now come out amid the speculations about the release date of the much anticipated movie. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 14, 2023. However, now a few reports claim that Bhola Shankar’s release could be delayed. According to a source from the industry, director Meher Ramesh has not approved some scenes from the project in the post-production work. It is anticipated that actors may have to re-shoot some sequences. The source said that now Bhola Shankar makers may shift the film’s release to May.

This is the first time when Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh have collaborated for a film. Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in Bhola Shankar, an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. Murali Sharma, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh are in pivotal roles in the movie. Earlier, Sai Pallavi had turned down the opportunity to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film due to creative differences with the makers and Keerthy Suresh was cast in her place.

In an interview, Sai Pallavi later stated, “I declined to play a remake role since I generally get nervous to do so. Otherwise, why overlook the opportunity to collaborate with star Chiranjeevi sir? Everywhere I go, people ask if I’ve met Chiranjeevi, sir. Working with Chiranjeevi sir will be an honour for me."

Read all the Latest Movies News here