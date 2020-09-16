Chiranjeevi's Brother Naga Babu Sees Covid-19 Infection as Opportunity to Donate Plasma

South superstar Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The actor and producer said he'd be turning his illness into an opportunity to help people by donating plasm.

"An infection doesn't always have to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help fellow beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor. #Covid warrior #plasmadonor (sic)," he posted on Instagram.

The 58-year-old has remained active on social media even after being infected. Full name Konidela Nagendra "Naga" Babu, he has acted mainly in supporting roles and negative roles in the Telugu film industry, though he has also played the lead role in some films. He has acted in films like 143, Anji, Shock, Sri Ramadasu, Chandamama and Orange. He has produced several films with his brothers, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan under Anjana Productions. He is also popular on television. He’s one of the judges on Telugu comedy show Jabardasth.