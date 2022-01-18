Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sreeja Drops Husband's Name On Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours

Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja has fuelled divorce rumours after she dropped husband’s her Instagram handle. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Sreeja has separated from her husband Kalyaan Dhev. The couple got married in March 2016 and have a daughter together.

While Chiranjeevi and Sreeja are yet to comment on the divorce rumours, Sreeja caught fans’ attention after she changed her Instagram handle. Her previous Instagram handle read, “Sreeja Kalyan". However, on Monday, she reverted to her maiden name, Sreeja Konidela. A fan also noticed that she unfollowed Kalyan on Instagram.

Sreeja married Kalyaan at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016. The wedding ceremony was attended by relatives, close friends and stars from the South film industry too, and pictures from the ceremony were widely shared by fans online. Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja, who was accompanied by his wife Upasana, and cousins Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were among those spotted at the wedding.

In November 2018, Kalyaan had announced he and Sreeja are expecting their baby. He had posted a picture showing Sreeja’s baby bump on Facebook to confirm the news.

Before Kalyaan, Sreeja was married to Sirish Bharadwaj. She was 19 when she got married to the college sweetheart. However, she legally separated from him after she claimed that her in-laws were reportedly demanding dowry. She had filed a harassment case against him and was legally separated from him in 2011. They had a daughter together.

The news of Sreeja’s divorce rumours come amid Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R’s separation news. The couple on Monday announced that they were separating after being together for 18 years. They issued identical statements confirming the news. A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also announced that they were separating.

