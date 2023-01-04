Chiranjeevi’s Daughter Sreeja Konidela Writes Special 2023 Message to Herself; Watch

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela remains quite active on her social media accounts. Recently, she shared the video with her Instagram family. In the video, Sreeja penned an emotional post which is now going viral on social media. While sharing her video, she wrote, “Stepping into 2023 with love, compassion, joy, and wisdom”. The video also displays a text which read, “Dear Me, It is wonderful to finally meet you. The journey begins. Dear 2022, thank you for letting me meet the most important person in my life. The one who knows me best, the one who loves me unconditionally, the one who cares and nurtures and who always stands by me through highs and lows”.

Check out the link here

So far, the video has received over 329K views and more than 10,000 likes on the video. Soon after Sreeja posted the video online, several social media users posted their views on the same.

One social media user wrote, “It’s her life and she has all the rights to do whatever she feels is best for her. She is old enough to make decisions”.

Another user commented, “All the best for the future, hope your dreams come true from this year”. One social media user also wrote, “No one understands what she is saying. She is in love with herself, that’s what the post means”.

In 2007, Sreeja tied the wedding knot with Sirish Bhardwaj. However, the couple parted ways in 2011. After her separation from Sirish, she got married to famous businessman Kalyan Dev in the year 2016. Their wedding ceremony took place at Chiru Farm House, Devanahalli, Bangalore.

Although they haven’t made an official declaration, the couple’s social media activity and sources say that their marriage was also going through a rough patch.

Sreeja gave birth to two lovely daughters. Nivrathi from her first marriage and Navishka from her second marriage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here