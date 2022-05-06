Sushmita Konidela’s DIY Garland Video Is A Hit

Sushmita Konidela, the eldest daughter of Telugu star Chiranjeevi, is a well-known fashion designer in the South. Sushmita is also well-known for her own sense of style which she carries with much aplomb. We now got to know another talent of hers, which is transforming flowers into a garland.

A few days ago, Sushmita posted a video of herself making a garland from the jasmine flowers. The designer looked ethereal in the simple attire and gave us serious summer goals with her look. Sushmita donned a comfortable white and green cotton saree with a sleeveless floral blouse to beat the heat. She chose to keep her natural self in front of her fans by opting for a no make-up look. She chose AR Rahman’s composition, Tum Tak from the film Raanjhanaa to give an aesthetic feel to her clip. Captioning the photo, Sushmita wrote, “Summer evenings (sic) video by my little monkey.”

Fans loved this new talent of the fashion designer and showered her with love and praises. Sushmita’s cousin and actress, Niharika Konidela also didn’t leave the chance to compliment the actress. She commented, “Ditto Mummy” followed by a red heart. Various other celebrities including Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, and Swapnadutt Chalasani also reacted with love to Sushmita’s post.

One of the fans complimented the actress for being multi-talented and wrote in comments, “Multi-talented women. Seriously sister I am inspired by you a lot.”

On the professional front, Sushmita has designed costumes for films like Khaidi No 150 and Rangasthalam. She has also worn the producer’s hat later on and has started her own production house Gold Box Entertainments to produce low-budget films. She has produced various films and web series under the banner.

