Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sushmita Konidela On Designing His Costume For Waltair Veerayya

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela wears many hats, including that of a producer and a costume designer. Recently, Chiranjeevi received a lot of praises for his appearance and costumes in Waltair Veerayya. It was Sushmita’s meticulous work and her instinctive awareness of her father’s fanbase that made her develop the perfect costume for him. She expresses her opinions on working with Chiranjeevi in a media interview.

Sushmita states that during the script-narration phase, she and the movie’s director Bobby Kolli were on the same page. She got a sense of what the movie would be like, set at the backdrop of a port, Waltair, and Chiranjeevi’s character will be that of a fisherman. “The director intended to evoke memories of Gang Leader, Mutha Mestri, and other characters in the audience. Since I’ve seen most of his movies, it really didn’t ask much of me,” she said.

According to reports, Sushmita further said, “Dad and I always talk about costumes. He knows exactly how he should be seen on the screen, thanks to his experience. We created a design for the character’s lungis, shades, and other accessories after receiving his advice. It was difficult to maintain the old aesthetic, while also keeping up with modern trends and appealing to children. The results of our attention to the balance are evident.”

Sushmita admits that Waltair Veerayya Chiranjeevi had a good experience while filming. “He appeared at ease, and the scene resembled a joyful party. It was great to go to the set every day. I value the opinions of my mother, Surekha, who also expressed her thoughts on appearance. Ram Charan also contributes his thoughts.” Sushmita claims that she is Chiranjeevi’s daughter first and his fan second.

“I am a fervent admirer of Chiranjeevi and I like seeing him on television. At four in the morning, I was watching the fan show with the full Waltair Veerayya team. I was whistling, chanting, and celebrating it like a festival, just like every single theatregoer," Sushmita says. She expresses amazement at his degree of physical fitness, his attention to health, and his tenacity and dedication to his work.

“Dad has a youthful spirit and physical appearance. With the outfits, we merely had to play a catch-up game”, she claims.

Will Chiranjeevi and producer Sushmita collaborate soon? “Every producer wants it. He said to me, ‘Bring me a terrific story and I’ll do it immediately,’ as he does with every producer. We are also looking for that script of the dream,” she said.

Sushmita is also working on Chiranjeevi’s appearance for the Meher Ramesh-directorial film Bhola Shankar. “We’re also planning a few other projects and working on a few web series. My production company’s movie, Sridevi Sobhan Babu, will shortly hit theatres,” she said.

Together with her spouse Vishnu Prasad, Sushmita founded the production company Gold Box Entertainment in 2019.

