Chiranjeevi's First Look from 'Acharya' Out, Sidharth Congratulates Asim on Entering Most Desirable Men List

Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to congratulate his former co-contestant Asim Riaz for debuting on the list of "Top 50 Most Desirable Men." As per the list, Sidharth was on the 15th number, whereas Asim debuted at the 17th spot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, revealed that their son Taimur made a Lego Ganesha on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena also added a message of positivity to her Ganesh Chaturthi post: "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

Megastar Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan unveiled a common DP (Display Picture) to mark the celebrations of his father’s 65th birthday. Not only Ram but 100 celebrities in total, including superstars, actors, actresses and directors from all four languages of the South Indian film industry, released the Common Motion Poster of the megastar.

As promised to fans, the first look of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya was unveiled on his birthday. Acharya will be Chiranjeevi's 152nd film and will release in summer 2021.

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon. After the Supreme Court nod, the CBI on Friday started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police.

