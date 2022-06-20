Chiranjeevi’s Godfather Gets A Huge Offer For Digital, Satellite Rights Of Hindi Version

Fans of Chiranjeevi are eagerly waiting for his next film, Godfather. The Mohan Raja directorial is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer. Godfather has generated tremendous buzz on social media and the film is trending for the last few days on Twitter.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Godfather have received an offer of Rs 45 crore for the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi version of the film. While Godfather’s release date hasn’t been finalised yet, this offer indicates that the film will do great business at the box office.

Godfather is being bankrolled by Super Good Films and Chiranjeevi’s Konidela Productions. In May, its filmmakers revealed that Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan will feature in a song together. The song will be choreographed by Prabhu Deva. It is worth noting that Salman Khan is playing an important cameo in Godfather.

Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified

Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan

Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable 🙏

And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather@MusicThaman & Team pic.twitter.com/2ys8CUy6jo — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 24, 2022

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The film received average reviews from critics and did not do well at the box office. Acharya featured a talented star cast which included Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood. Acharya’s story revolved around a Naxalite-turned-social reformer and his fight against systemic corruption in the Endowments Department.

After Acharya bombed the box office, there were reports that distributors wrote to Chiranjeevi and requested the superstar to compensate them for the significant losses that they suffered due to the poor box office performance of the film. The Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 20.

Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi will also feature in director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and also stars Keerthy Suresh.

