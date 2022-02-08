Chiranjeevi's Meeting With Andhra Pradesh CM Draws Shocking Reaction From Manchu Vishnu

Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with some other senior members of Tollywood, recently met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the issue of ticket pricing in the state.

Besides the actor, two or three directors, producers, and distributors were also present in the meeting.

Soon after Chiranjeevi’s meeting with the CM, Movie Artists Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu made some shocking comments on the megastar.

Manchu Vishnu said that Chiranjeevi’s meeting with CM Jagan was personal and it had nothing to do with the film industry or their association. Vishnu said that no one was making false propaganda about anything.

The decision of the AP government to put a low cap on movie ticket prices has become a topic of serious discussion in the Telugu states. With megastar and other celebrities meeting with the Chief Minister, an end to the ongoing row is expected after February 10.

The last meeting between megastar Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over movie ticket prices was held in early January. After the meeting, the megastar told the media that the interaction was very fruitful as the CM understood every issue stated by Chiranjeevi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.