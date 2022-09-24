Chiranjeevi's Photo With Film Critic Anupama Chopra Viral; What They Discussed

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently the talk of the town for his upcoming films Bholaa Shankar, Godfather and the tentatively titled Mega 154. In the middle of shooting for Mega 154, he also took time for an interview with renowned journalist Anupama Chopra — the founder and editor of entertainment portal Film Companion. The topic of discussion was mainly Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather, which also stars Salman Khan. Chiranjeevi posed for a picture with Anupama and many other cast members as well.

The photo, which is going viral on social media, shows the entire crew dressed up like bandits. They are also carrying weapons which hints toward a high-octane action scene being filmed on the sets during the time of the interview. Reportedly, the interview will be out pretty soon.



This photo has piqued the interest of the audience for the film Mega 154. Director K. S. Ravindra is directing this movie. Ravindra has written the story for this film. Kona Venkat and K.Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay.

Mega 154 boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha and other actors. Mythri Movie Makers has produced this film. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi will essay the role of an undercover police officer in Mega 154. Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the music for this film. Godfather, meanwhile, is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer and is directed by Mohan Raja.

In addition to these two, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in the film Bholaa Shankar. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, has Keerthy Suresh, Murli Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia and other actors in pivotal roles in this film. AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials have produced this film.

