Chiranjeevi's Pic with Siblings Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu Goes Viral on Social Media

Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a family pic with his brothers and sisters on social media, which is now receiving tremendous love from his fans. The image is taken before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect and the family had gathered for a casual meet. Sharing the pic of his family, Chiranjeevi said that he was missing them.

The image shows Chiranjeevi with brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan, their two sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao and mother Anjana Devi. The family is seen gathered at the dining table as they pose all smiles for the camera. Captioning the post, Chiranjeevi wrote, "On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones. I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us..soon (sic)."

On the work front, tentatively titled Chiru 152, Chiranjeevi's upcoming feature film is helmed by Koratala Siva. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will also play in important role in the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more