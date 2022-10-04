Chiranjeevi's Robinhood Avatar Creates Magic in Godfather Title Track; Watch Here

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Godfather, which has created a lot of buzz among his ardent fans. The film has him playing the lead role and promises to be a treat for the mass audience. As the release date approaches, the title track of the film has been released. Godfather is a political thriller directed by Mohan Raja. Seda is produced by Ram Charan Konidela Pro Company bänneri all.

Konidela Pro Company shared the story, much to the delight of fans. The godfather’s title track highlights the protagonist’s virtues and builds an aura around him. It is composed by S Thaman. Here is the tweet-

The three-minute lyrical title track of Godfather portrays Chiranjeevi as Robinhood to the masses. Some behind-the-scenes videos are also attached. The song has been viewed by more than 11 lakh subscribers. A user commented, “Whether the movie is a flop or a hit, Chiranjeevi will always be in the hearts of people.” Another subscriber wrote, “No One Can Replace Mohanlal Role As Lucifer. But I am sure Chiranjeevi Can Match With His Masterful + Experience Performance.”

Godfather is an adaptation of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. The Telugu film has a strong cast, including Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Mohan. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has an extended cameo in his Tollywood debut film. Chiranjeevi essays a character similar to Prithviraj in Lucifer.

Top showsha video

Salman will be seen grooving on the Thaar Maar Thakkar track with Chiranjeev. S Thaman scored the music of Godfather. It opens in theatres on October 5th. It is set to lock horns with Nagarjuna’s action thriller The Ghost. The Godfather is Chiranjeev’s first release after Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here