Chiranjeevi's Sensational Comment: ‘I Am Not Telugu Film Industry Head’

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently distributed health cards to cine workers. On this occasion when some workers urged him to be the industry Peddha (a father figure) he made a comment which is going viral on social media. He said that he does not want to be a guardian for the industry. He does not need that tag. He added that he will be there for the needy but will not get involved if two bodies of the industry or persons quarrel or need a settlement.

The veteran actor said that he will stand for the workers if they face any financial or health issues. Dasari Narayan Rao was seen in the industry as the Peddha for several years. Ever since his demise the Telugu film industry started treating Chiranjeevi as the custodian. He was also honoured by the Telangana government in the same way.

The mega star was also invited by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to his residence. Chiranjeevi was felicitated by the CM as the true representative of Telugu film industry though the recent MAA elections and the issues related to film ticket pricing have widened the gap between the Andhra Pradesh government and Chiranjeevi.

Recently, health cards for medical test services were issued to the cine workers by Chiranjeevi’s Charitable Trust in association with Yodha diagnostics. It was on this occasion that the actor made these comments.

As far as work is concerned, Chiranjeevi currently has some interesting projects in store for his fans. This includes Acharya directed by Koratala Siva and Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. Bhola Shankar is the remake of Tamil film Vedalam.

