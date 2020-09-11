Chiranjeevi’s ‘Urban Monk’ Look Goes Viral, See Pic

Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently shared a post on social media that is sure to make your jaw drop. The actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his new look and we bet you didn’t see this coming.

Chiranjeevi’s picture showcases him with head shaved and black sunglasses on. He summed up his review on his avatar in two words, "Urban monk." The megastar further asked in the caption, "Can I think like a monk?" It is not known if the look is done for real permanently or created for filming a character portrayed by him.

View this post on Instagram #UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk? A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Now, in no time, the comments section started flooding with reactions. However, none compare to that of his son, actor Ram Charan. Appalled by the sight, he asked, “Appaaaaaaa! What did I just see (sic)?" Chiranjeevi's nephew Varun Tej also commented on the new getup, saying, "Woah! Looking great daddy (sic).”

His latest makeover attracted a comment from Nagababu Konidela, who said, “No one does it better than you … Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do..Influencing is what Megastar does…! #UrbanMonk is here (sic).” Kalyan Dhev said, “Haha, too cool Mamayya (sic)!” Character actor Harsha Vardhan wrote, “Vere Level Sir (sic).”

Chiranjeevi’s niece and South actor-producer, Nagendra Babu’s daughter, Niharika exchanged rings with her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda last month in Hyderabad. The 65-year-old was last seen in the 2019 historical-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He was shooting for his next film helmed by Koratala Siva before the coronavirus lockdown. The upcoming film, Acharya, is said to be 152nd film in his career.

The film, in which Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen in dual roles, revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. Acharya also features Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood, Sampath Raj and Ram Charan. The makers haven’t finalised the female lead yet. Chiranjeevi is also expected to work on the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer headlined by Mohanlal.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The period action project will feature NT Rama Rao Jr and in the main role.