The Makar Sankranti festival made Chiranjeevi fans happy as Waltair Veerayya was released on January 13. Fans had great hopes for Waltair Veerayya after Chiranjeevi’s last two films Acharya and Godfather received mixed reviews from fans and critics. But his latest release, the action-comedy, Waltair Veerayya, has dominated the box office and is on its way to becoming a major hit.

In two Telugu states, the movie was released in 865 theatres. In comparison to other states, Telangana saw great openings on the first day. After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No. 150, this movie has become the third in Chiranjeevi’s career to gross over 2 million dollars in the United States.

The movie gained momentum early on and capitalised on the holiday season to become one of the top earners of 2023. The movie’s theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 88 crore. As per the latest box office figures, Waltair Veerayya has collected over Rs. 200 crore in India so far.

Waltair Veerayya is expected to be Chiranjeevi’s best success at the ticket counters to date. On its opening Sunday, the movie amassed a record-breaking amount of revenue. The Bobby Kolli directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Ravi Teja. In addition to them, Bobby Simha is playing the antagonist.

Waltair Veerayya started streaming online on February 27 on Netflix. The news was shared by Netflix Indian South on Twitter. It read, “In front, there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can’t keep calm.”

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he will be next seen in the upcoming movie Bhola Shankar. This will be the 155th film in his film career. Bhola Shankar is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. Meher Ramesh is the director of this film, which also has Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

