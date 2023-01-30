The festival of Makar Sankranti festival brought great joy to cinema lovers and especially Chiranjeevi fans. Last year, Chiranjeevi’s spy venture, The Godfather, with Salman Khan and Nayanthara jolted the audience with a fantastic year-end. And now, Waltair Veerayya has smashed the box office collections and is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. Waltair Veerayya had a face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Talking about Waltair Veerayya, the project has become one of the hits of Pongal with a gross collection of Rs 200 crore worldwide. As per trade reports, Chiranjeevi’s comedy venture minted Rs 2.19 crore on its 14th day. Further, film critics have observed that Waltair Veerayya is seeing no sign of decline at the box office. There is even speculation that the film can earn Rs 400 crore worldwide. Critics say that this film is weighing higher than his last three movies, The Godfather, Acharya and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in terms of box-office collections.

Let’s observe the collection trend of some hits of Chiranjeevi’s career. The comeback venture of Chiranjeevi, Khaidi No: 150 collected Rs 164 crore. Other movies like Bruce Lee: The Fighter minted Rs 41.51 crore and Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 23.05 crore. The collection trend reveals that after a long time, Chiranjeevi’s movie Waltair Veerayya has joined the exclusive club.

Hence, in states like Andhra Pradesh, Sankranthi 2023 was dominated by Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which won the box office battle in three days. On the work front, Chiranjeevi would resume filming for Bhola Shankar, his 154th movie, as a result of the success of Waltair Veerayya. The movie is reportedly a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil film Vedalam.

