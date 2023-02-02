Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya was released theatrically on January 13 coinciding with Makar Sankranti, becoming a blockbuster and receiving praise from everyone. Recently, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya has created another record in Telangana. Earlier, the movie failed at the box office in the first two weeks and slowed down in the third week. But in Telangana, this movie has been earning a lot at the ticket counters and has reportedly doubled its profits at the ticket counters.

After Chiranjeevi faced successive flops like Acharya and Godfather last year, Waltair Veerayya was released recently and its box-office business declined in Telangana initially. This movie sold for Rs 18 crore. But according to the latest reports, Waltair Veerayya has broken the records in Telangana and has collected Rs 35.38 crore so far. That means that the Chiranjeevi starrer earned a profit of Rs 17.38 crore and doubled the profit in this region.

Chiranjeevi’s movie Acharya, which was a flop at the box office, had only collected Rs 40 crore domestically and Rs 76 crore gross worldwide. Godfather’s collection was only around Rs 53 crore in India and Rs 108 crore in total, including the global collections.

However, the latest movie Waltair Veerayya has collected Rs 134.37 crore so far and Rs 229.15 crore gross worldwide. As far as 19 days box office collections are concerned in Telangana, the movie collected Rs 35.38 crore in Rayalaseema, Rs 17.88 crore in Uttarandhra, Rs 18.99 crore in East Godavari, Rs 12.82 crore in West Godavari, Rs 7.11 crore Guntur, Rs 7.53 crore in Nellore and Rs 182.85 crore gross in Karnataka plus the rest of India. Overall, Watair Veerayya has become a super hit film.

Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu-language action film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Bobby Kolli. The movie also features Ravi Teja in a lead role, who is seen as a policeman, along with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Nassar and Sathyaraj also play supporting roles in the movie.

However, according to sources, after the film’s huge success, the makers are planning to stream Waltair Veerayya on OTT from February 10. But there is no official update in this regard till now.

