Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Mints Rs 9 Cr On Day 9 As Megastar Rules Box Office

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Waltair Veerayya, after a steady start last week, grew exponentially at the box office and has continued the brilliant run. The movie saw a notable increase in viewers over the weekend. Waltair Veerayya has managed to record growth after the festive occasion of Pongal, while other south films are seeing a decline in their box office take. The movies are currently getting closer to making Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Rhe movie, which also features Shruti Haasan in the lead, was released on Sankranti. The Bobby Kolli-directed action comedy quickly became a box-office success. According to trade portals, the Telugu movie made nearly Rs 9 crore on day nine of its release. This brings the movie’s overall revenue to more than Rs 132 crore.

On its tenth day of release, Waltair Veerayya brought in astounding box office revenue. Early projections indicate that the Telugu movie made over Rs 8 crore. Trade websites have stated that the movie has already made over Rs 139 crore in total. The movie will reach the Rs 150 crore milestone in its second week if it keeps going at the current rate.

In Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi plays a local don whose power is threatened by the arrival of Ravi Teja’s ACP Vikram Sagar, the municipal commissioner. Chiranjeevi performs at his customary high level in both serious and humorous parts. With his enormous aura, he adds that unique appeal to the character and story. The main asset is the confrontation between Ravi Teja and the cop, who is just as good.

The megastar has put another feather to his hat after receiving numerous awards throughout the years. The 53rd International Film Festival of India recently presented the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award to the Acharya actor. The Megastar expressed his gratitude to showbiz and his fans after learning of the accolade.

Next, Chiranjeevi will star in Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Along with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister and Tamannaah Bhatia playing the lead role, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, and Vennela Kishore will also appear in the film.

