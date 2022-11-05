Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya To Feature Urvashi Rautela In a Special Song

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s action entertainer, Waltair Veerayya, will hit the screen next year. The film also features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. As per sources, a B-town diva will also be part of the project. Reportedly, the film will have a special song, featuring Urvashi Rautela. In the dance number, the actress will shake a leg with the Tollywood megastar. A big set is being prepared for the song sequence as well. Another song from the film was shot in Hyderabad. Regarding Uravshi’s special sequence, no update has been shared by the makers yet.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by KS Ravindra. Mythri Movie Maker has bankrolled the movie. This will be Chiranjeevi’s 154th film. Lately, the actor was seen flaunting his new avatar that will be depicted in the film. The first look poster of the movie was recently unveiled after the muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad. Unveiling it, the team of Waltair Veerayya said, ‘Vintage Chiranjeevi is back.’

In the first glimpse, the Godfather star was seen with a cigarette and a lighter in his hand. “Araachakam Aarambham” was written on the poster. His look and swag in the first look poster is unmatchable. Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster and wrote, “Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most. Presenting the ‘Mass Moolavirat’ from #Mega154. Inka Mana Annayya Araachakam Aarambham. #Mega154 Pooja event graced by the big wigs of the industry. Clap by #VVVinayak garu. First shot direction by #RaghavendraRao garu.”

Waltair Veerayya’s music is composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad, who had provided several chartbuster songs with Chiranjeevi films in the past.

