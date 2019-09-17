Chistopher Nolan's Tenet Crew Rescues Man Attempting Suicide

Christopher Nolan recently touched down in Mumbai to shoot for his forthcoming film Tenet. In his short time here, the director has even faced an incident already. Going by reports it seems that the Tenet's crew thankfully helped solve the incident as well.

On Monday the crew was shooting at the Colaba Causeway market and later shifted to the Royal Bombay Yacht Club. Around afternoon the crew began to pack up. They had around 40 boats arranged near the Gateway of India for their evening shoot. It was there opposite the Taj Hotel where a man reportedly attempted suicide by jumping into the water.

A witness present at the scene spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie [Tenet], they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright." Seems like the Tenet's crew is getting more action than they asked for.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel.

Apart from India, the film has been shot in six other countries which includes the U.K. and Italy. Tenet is set to release on July 17, 2020.

